Sacked Ekurhuleni workers municipality demand jobs back

PREMIUM!
Sacked Ekurhuleni workers municipality demand jobs backProtests 58 mins ago
While working for the municipality, the workers wanted to be recognised as permanent employees because the work they did was not temporary in nature.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 Through the looking glass of a social worker during Covid-19
Breaking News Zuma’s long-awaited day in court finally set
Eish! Helen Zille: I did not put microchip in man’s brain
matric Matrics: Where to rewrite and get your papers re-marked
matric Where to apply for bursaries and scholarships for 2021