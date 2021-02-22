 
 
Dr Dulcy: How to beat anaemia

Disease: Treating a condition in which you lack red blood cells.

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe
Picture: iStock

Our body makes three types of blood cells – white blood cells to fight infection, platelets to help your blood clot and red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout your body. Red blood cells contain haemoglobin, an iron-rich protein that gives blood its red colour. Most blood cells, including red blood cells, are produced regularly in your bone marrow. To produce haemoglobin and red blood cells, your body needs iron, vitamin B-12, folate and other nutrients from the foods you eat. Anaemia is a condition in which a person does not have enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen...

