Who’ll be the man to take charge and restore the Proteas’ proud heritage?

Columnists 6 days ago

Quinton de Kock’s days as Test skipper are numbered, so the search is well and truly on for a successor – someone who’ll thrive in the role.

Ken Borland
13 Feb 2021
07:00:10 AM
Who'll be the man to take charge and restore the Proteas' proud heritage?

Is Temba Bavuma the right man to take charge of the Proteas Test team? Picture: Getty Images.

The Proteas don’t seem to be close to resolving who their Test captain should be, which certainly seems to be negatively impacting the performance of the struggling outfit, but I guess knowing who definitely shouldn’t be the skipper is a step in the right direction though. Sadly for one of South African cricket’s favourite sons, Quinton de Kock has produced a pretty open-and-shut case for why he should not be captain as he has scored just 74 runs in six innings at an average of only 12.33 since taking the reins. A struggling batting line-up that had become used to...

