 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

You might not be worried, but I am

Columns 3 hours ago

Thinking you can’t catch the virus from someone you love may come back to haunt you.

Jennie Ridyard
08 Feb 2021
05:15:18 AM
PREMIUM!
You might not be worried, but I am

Picture: iStock

Here’s the thing about my darling South Africans: nobody thinks they’ll catch coronavirus from somebody they love. We’ve mastered stranger danger, but the rest? Well, it’s like affection offers immunity. Take, for instance, my wonderful neighbours. We arrive at my house and they appear with my wine, having taken delivery on my behalf. They’ve even chilled a bottle in readiness for me. So they’re on my veranda, but they laugh as I make them wait, as I separate chairs, as I say that we – my people, my “bubble” – will sit here, and they can sit there. I give...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Flood warning issued for three provinces as heavy rains set to continue

Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding as generation capacity recovers

Eish! Harvard astronomer says aliens visited us in 2017

General Homeless crew work hard to prevent Centurion river flooding

Courts ConCourt confirms unconstitutionality of Rica surveillance


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.