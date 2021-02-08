 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

The dangers of vaccine nationalism

Columns 3 hours ago

With rich nations buying up tens of millions more doses of the vaccine than they need, while poorer nations have none, they run the risk of allowing the virus to mutate further, meaning we could be playing catch-up for years to come.

08 Feb 2021
04:55:41 AM
PREMIUM!
The dangers of vaccine nationalism

Homeless men and shelter staffers wait in an observation room after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at The Open Hearth mens shelter in Hartford, Connecticut on 22 January 2021. Picture: Joseph Prezioso/AFP

My wife and I had our first shots of a Covid-19 vaccine at the weekend (Astra-Zeneca, since you ask), and none of our children are old enough to be particularly vulnerable. I therefore no longer have a dog in this fight, and can write with godlike impartiality about who else should get the vaccine. We can almost all agree that the most vulnerable should come first: care-home residents, health workers, over 70’s, and people with serious underlying diseases. Among adults under 50 who catch Covid-19, only 200 out of a million die; among those over 70, 54 000 do. So...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Daily news update: Bad news for vaccine rollout, tea party drama continues, and Eskom suspends load shedding 7.2.2021
China to offer 10 mn vaccine doses to Covax 3.2.2021
WATCH: SA welcomes first 1.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses 1.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Flood warning issued for three provinces as heavy rains set to continue

Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding as generation capacity recovers

Eish! Harvard astronomer says aliens visited us in 2017

General Homeless crew work hard to prevent Centurion river flooding

Courts ConCourt confirms unconstitutionality of Rica surveillance


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.