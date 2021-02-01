The spy who spooked a nation

PREMIUM!
The spy who spooked a nationColumns 2 hours ago
The way the ANC leader set up the State Security Agency as his own KGB was so masterful, it was being used in spy school in Moscow as a way to identify the world’s most gullible countries.
