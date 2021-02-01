 
 
Waterlogging woes plague farmers as intense rainfall continues

Business News 1 hour ago

Although some farmers have rejoiced, others say excess water now threatens to damage their crops, while droughts persist in some parts of the country.

Marizka Coetzer
01 Feb 2021
06:47:34 AM
Floodgates open at Vanderkloof Dam. Picture: Storm Report SA/Facebook

There are mixed emotions in the farming community, ranging from gratefulness to anxiety, as much more rain is expected to fall throughout the country this month and the next. Leendert Snyman, a cattle farmer from Griekwastad in the Northern Cape, said it was difficult to explain how powerless they had felt in the drought. “Every year after the rain season you count the millimetres of rain that fell and you calculate how it halved. “Sometimes it doesn’t rain for one or two years in a row and the anxiety sets in of how are you going to feed your cattle.”...

