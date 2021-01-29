 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

‘Universal health coverage’ mooted for vaccine

Covid-19 2 weeks ago

‘Vaccination will be free at the point of service’, with or without medical aid.

Sipho Mabena
29 Jan 2021
07:45:49 AM
PREMIUM!
‘Universal health coverage’ mooted for vaccine

Homeless men and shelter staffers wait in an observation room after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at The Open Hearth mens shelter in Hartford, Connecticut on 22 January 2021. Picture: Joseph Prezioso/AFP

Though the contentious National Health Insurance (NHI) is yet to be legally signed into government policy, the vaccination plan is very much in line with the principles, tenets and aspirations of the NHI. According to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize’s spokesperson, Lwazi Manzi, the approach was part of government’s goals to achieve universal coverage reach. She said many other countries were following similar paths of universal health coverage in their vaccine roll-out to ensure no one was left out, rich or poor. “There are still challenges that are a hangover, socioeconomic dynamics that have defined the old way of delivering public...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
SANDF top brass front of the vaccination line 12.2.2021
Zimbabwe to receive 800,000 Sinopharm vaccines in March 11.2.2021
Africa won’t ‘walk away’ from AstraZeneca jabs, health watchdog says 11.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SANDF top brass front of the vaccination line

Parliament Sona 2021: Government extends R350 grant, UIF Ters payments to some

Opinion Sona 2021 First Take: Ramaphosa’s ‘empty’ words to an ‘empty’ Parliament?

Parliament Sona 2021: New anti-corruption body coming, reporting to Parliament

Environment Ex-naval officer almost in Rio after rowing solo for 5300km


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.