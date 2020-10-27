 
 
A little kindness goes a long way

Columns

Sometimes it’s necessary to understand that though nothing is for mahala in life, not every kind deed should be repaid with money.

27 Oct 2020
05:08:05 AM
A little kindness goes a long way

Picture: iStock

While narrating the particular of a job interview in a foreign place, Bakang recalls the generosity of a man who gave him a lift for a significant distance and asked him not to pay a single cent. On our way from an Agri-business healthcare organisation, in Pienaarsrivier, Limpopo, two male persons, one a learner and another one heading to work asked for a lift to Pankop, where we were heading. As they hopped on the back of the mini-bakkie, Bakang recalled a beautiful story of the kindness that was once shown to him a few years ago. I generally have...

