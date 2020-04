Since January 2020, country after country has implemented lockdowns to prevent the spread of Covid-19. South Africa is said to have some of the strictest measures in place, but just how do we compare to the rest of the world? We chatted to people around the world about their lockdown experiences. According to Daniel Parker, who is currently residing in the UK where Covid-19 cases have reached over 100,000: “To be honest, it hasn’t been entirely that bad compared to some places around the world – in fact, one may argue that it’s been easy compared to my homeland of...

Since January 2020, country after country has implemented lockdowns to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

South Africa is said to have some of the strictest measures in place, but just how do we compare to the rest of the world?

We chatted to people around the world about their lockdown experiences.

According to Daniel Parker, who is currently residing in the UK where Covid-19 cases have reached over 100,000: “To be honest, it hasn’t been entirely that bad compared to some places around the world – in fact, one may argue that it’s been easy compared to my homeland of South Africa.”

Parker’s wife is 20 weeks pregnant, and she adds: “It is eerie though. The two pubs close to my house which normally always have a bustle have ‘closed until further notice’ signs stuck in the windows. Grocery stores are counting those allowed in to help with social distancing. And the streets and restaurants, which normally always see large crowds, are empty. This weekend past, police on motorcycles rode into parks to disperse those who ignored the rules and met up with friends from other households or chose to suntan, making the most of the spring temperatures we’re experiencing.”

Meanwhile, in Japan, 9,167 cases have been reported with many experts saying the true number was not reflected due to Tokyo’s adamancy to continue to host the 2020 Olympic Games in the capital city.

According to Cesc Grane, who is Spanish but currently residing in Tokyo: “A state of emergency has been declared and the government have recommended people to stay home but they apparently, according to some law, they cannot force people to stay at home, it is only a recommendation.”

He is referring to Japan’s government’s restrictive powers during a state of emergency where in fact, power lies with municipal leaders who can or cannot decide how to effectively enforce the stay at home bans. This is much like in the US, where governors can make decisions for their own state.

Grane added: “Metro and transportation works as normal and I can see there are much less people commuting but still there are people around. Many shops and shopping malls in the touristy areas which have been closed. I did jog around my neighbourhood and saw a lot of people in parks with their families. The smaller bars and clubs are still open so people do still go there. The government did ask them to stop serving alcohol from 7pm but I don’t know if this is enforced or just a recommendation.”

Countries such as Sri Lanka, Qatar, Oman, Vietnam, Switzerland the US have all imposed nation-wide lockdowns in varying degrees. Some countries are still allowing exercising, hiking and being outdoors while in others it is compulsory to wear a mask.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.