Covid-19 11.4.2020 06:25 am

Domestic worker prayed for lockdown to end, now she's running out of food

Citizen news team
Domestic worker prayed for lockdown to end, now she’s running out of food

Yeoville resident walks past homeless people at the corner of Hunter and Raleigh streets in Johannesburg, 10 April 2020, on the 15th day of national lockdown. President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the extension of the lockdown by a further two weeks. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Everybody is being hit hard by the extension of the national lockdown, but for some people it has become a matter of life and death.

With eight mouths to feed single-handedly, domestic worker Dolly Sindane has been left paralysed with distress by the extension of the Covid-19 lockdown by another two weeks. Last month, the mother of three worked for only three weeks and received a paltry R3,225 of her R4,300 monthly salary, leaving her with even less to spend on basic essentials. The 37-year-old HIV-positive single mother, originally from the impoverished Mpumalanga village of Marothobolong in the former KwaNdebele homeland, about 150km from Pretoria, rents a backroom in Mamelodi West for which she pays R1,500 a month to be closer to work and spends...
