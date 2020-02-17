Faf du Plessis’ best moments as Proteas skipper

Faf du Plessis on Monday confirmed that he was stepping down from his remaining Proteas captaincy gigs in order to concentrate on contributing as a senior batsman. Poignantly, the 35-year-old stalwart noted that “the last season of my captaincy has been the most challenging to date as I had a lot of off-field issues that I devoted my energy towards”. Indeed, Du Plessis had to navigate his way through the dramatic fallout from a disastrous World Cup, which not only affected the national team’s performance, but also led to a corporate governance meltdown at Cricket South Africa. It’s quite easy...

It’s quite easy then to judge his tenure harshly.

But there were various successes as well, particularly when he stood in for the injured AB de Villiers between 2016 and 2017.

Here are five of his best moments as Proteas skipper.

OCTOBER 2016: AUSSIE WHITEWASH

South Africa had been in free-fall for over a year following the heartache of a narrow World Cup semifinal loss in March 2015, losing heavily to India away and to England at home.

They were eliminated early from the 2016 World T20 in India and finished last in a triangular ODI series in the West Indies.

A “culture camp” was convened, with Du Plessis at the forefront, and the Proteas decided to change direction and re-align their priorities.

It worked a treat.

One of the highlights was when Du Plessis led the South Africans to a 5-0 ODI series hammering of the Australians.

His tactics were excellent and he contributed heartily with the bat, finishing with 250 runs at an average of 50, which included a brilliant 93-ball 111 at the Wanderers.

NOVEMBER 2016: ‘MINTGATE’ TURNS TO PERSONAL TRIUMPH

The Proteas’ stunning early Test series triumph in Australia turned sour going into the dead rubber day-night Test in Adelaide.

Footage had shown Du Plessis clearly using the saliva from a mint in his mouth to shine the ball during the second Test in Hobart.

South Africa, in a rather cringeworthy show of unity, asked Hashim Amla to handle a media conference where the whole playing squad was present.

The only problem was that Amla struggled to provide convincing answers on Du Plessis misdemeanour.

The ICC charged the skipper after he first protested his innocence and then basically admitting guilt and pleading mitigation because “everyone does it”.

It was his finest moment from an moral perspective, but Du Plessis made his action on the field count – crafting a magnificent, unbeaten 118 on a difficult surface.

More symbolically for South African cricket fans, it was an emphatic middle finger to authorities and the Aussies.

JANUARY 2018 AND MARCH 2018: BEATING THE BIG GUNS

The 2o17/18 home international season was headlined by the respective visits from the Indians and Australia.

It was an exciting time, yet also a nerve-wracking one.

Things could easily have gone wrong against such accomplished opposition.

Du Plessis, who made vital contributions with the bat without consistently shining, was superb as leader, marshalling his troops well and injecting them with some proper mental steel to see out attritional contests.

India were a tough nut to crack, with the tourists notably winning the final Test as the series ended 2-1, while a comprehensive 118-run loss in the opening Test against the Aussies threatened a difficult series.

But the Proteas rallied, winning the next three Tests to claim a memorable 3-1 series triumph, their first home Test series win against the Baggy Greens for almost 50 years.

“Sandpapergate” undoubtedly deflated the Aussies, but South Africa were ruthless.

AUGUST 2018: TURNAROUND IN SRI LANKA

The Proteas were bamboozled by spin in the Test series against the hosts, looking properly hapless.

Cynics were expecting a mauling in the ODI series too.

Instead, South Africa cruised to an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, with Du Plessis playing a big role in laying the foundation.

His ten-four, 56-ball 47 in the first ODI injected a huge amount of confidence into the batting order and an even quicker 49 made a tricky chase in the second game considerably easier.

He was injured in the third ODI, but could certainly claim to have masterminded a morale-boosting series win.

JULY 2019: I’VE STILL GOT IT

Any discerning cricket fan doesn’t need to be reminded that the Proteas’ World Cup was a depressing lowlight.

Hampered by injuries, muddled tactics and an AB de Villiers drama, South Africa were out of contention quite early.

Pertinently, the campaign threatened to totally derail Du Plessis’ legacy as skipper, particularly as batsman.

One could argue Du Plessis lacked a sense of occasion, but he finished the showpiece tournament with an unbeaten 96 against Sri Lanka before hitting a brilliant 94-ball 100 against a strong Australian attack.

That century was special, emphatically showcasing his ability to still tame some of the best opposition on the planet.

The ten-run win went a long way to sapping the Aussies’ confidence going into their semifinal meeting with eventual champions, England.

