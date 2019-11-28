WIN with Fordoun Hotel!

Competition closes 12 January 2020 at midnight. Ts&Cs apply. This competition will run in print and online. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.
Prize is valid for 6 months from the month of issue: January 2020. This prize is not transferrable from the 15th December 2019 to 15th January 2020.
Prize includes:
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
BACK TO CITIZEN
BACK TO PREMIUM
JOIN PREMIUM
SIGN IN
SIGN OUT
The Citizen. All rights
reserved.