WIN with Fordoun Hotel!

Competition closes 12 January 2020 at midnight. Ts&Cs apply. This competition will run in print and online. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Prize is valid for 6 months from the month of issue: January 2020. This prize is not transferrable from the 15th December 2019 to 15th January 2020. Prize includes: 2-Night midweek accommodation and breakfast for two people sharingFor more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Competition closes 12 January 2020 at midnight. Ts&Cs apply. This competition will run in print and online. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

Prize is valid for 6 months from the month of issue: January 2020. This prize is not transferrable from the 15th December 2019 to 15th January 2020.

Prize includes:

2-Night midweek accommodation and breakfast for two people sharing

Fordoun Comp Name * First Last

Phone *

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Date of Birth *

By entering this competition, you agree to sign up to one of The Citizen's free online newsletters * News - General Sport Phakaaathi Motoring Horseracing Lifestyle Auctions



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.