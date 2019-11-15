 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 15.11.2019 08:34 am

Disney’s Lion King live in Concert!

PREMIUM!
Disney’s Lion King live in Concert!

Stand a chance to win one of 3 double tickets to Disney’s Lion King live in concert with the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra!

Competition closes 1 December 2019 at midnight. Ts&Cs apply. This competition will run in print and online. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

Lion King Comp

PLUS read more about the concert below: DISNEY’S THE LION KING LIVE IN CONCERT ROARS TO LIFE WITH THE JOHANNESBURG PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA Johannesburg, Tuesday, 5 November, 2019: Raising one of the world’s most acclaimed animations to even greater heights through a live performance of the original score, prominent South African conductor Eddie Clayton will provide a unique dimension of musical substance to the screening of Disney’s The...


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.