Disney’s Lion King live in Concert!

PLUS read more about the concert below: DISNEY'S THE LION KING LIVE IN CONCERT ROARS TO LIFE WITH THE JOHANNESBURG PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA Johannesburg, Tuesday, 5 November, 2019: Raising one of the world's most acclaimed animations to even greater heights through a live performance of the original score, prominent South African conductor Eddie Clayton will provide a unique dimension of musical substance to the screening of Disney's The...

PLUS read more about the concert below:

DISNEY’S THE LION KING LIVE IN CONCERT ROARS TO LIFE WITH THE JOHANNESBURG PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Johannesburg, Tuesday, 5 November, 2019: Raising one of the world’s most acclaimed animations to even greater heights through a live performance of the original score, prominent South African conductor Eddie Clayton will provide a unique dimension of musical substance to the screening of Disney’s The Lion King LIVE in Concert. The performances will take place at The Sun Arena at Time Square in Pretoria on the 10th, 11th and 12th of December.

Eddie will lead the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra with seamless synchronicity throughout this unprecedented screening, a concept which guarantees an audio-visual experience for the whole family, never before seen in South Africa.

Eddie Clayton says; “I have always loved The Lion King from the first moment I saw the original movie and when I took my family to the new 2019 version I was captivated all over again. Needless to say when I got the call to conduct “Disney’s The Lion King Live in Concert”- I couldn’t believe it! The whole concept of watching the movie with a live 84 piece symphony orchestra is simply a dream come true and to be conducting Hans Zimmer’s score is both an honour and privilege. I am also incredibly excited to be working with the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra again. As the premier orchestra in South Africa, I know that this wonderful orchestra is going to bring Walt Disney’s story, quite literally, to life.”

To ensure an entrancing musical escapade, the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra has assembled an astonishingly large ensemble made up of 84 renowned musicians. This monumental orchestra is composed of 50 string players, 11 woodwinds, 13 brass, 1 harp, 6 percussion, 1 guitarist, 1 electric bass and a keyboard. The soaring orchestral sounds will transport the audience into Simba’s playful world with all its adventure, love and loyalty, as well as the jealousy, threats and danger of their wicked and wily foes.

“The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra is excited to be part of the stunning project: Disney’s The Lion King – the all new film live in concert at the Sun Arena. The orchestra score/soundtrack by Hans Zimmer is diverse and riveting – a must to experience live,” states Bongani Tembe, Chief Executive and Artistic Director.

There are few words to describe the breath-taking precision, delicacy and power of the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra. Established in the year 2000, this meticulously appointed orchestra includes some of the best South African and international instrumentalists and has received frequent global acclaim, as well as having been chosen as the orchestra of choice for State functions in Gauteng. Having garnered too many accolades to mention, they will deliver a flawless reproduction of the great Oscar® and GRAMMY® – winning composer Hans Zimmer’s original motion picture soundtrack from the all-new 2019 film.

The legendary John Favreau’s epic animation film which smashed global records, in combination with the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra is set to entrance audiences on the 10th, 11th and 12th of December at Pretoria’s Time Square, with an additional show on the afternoon of the 12th.

Tickets are on sale exclusively through Computicket with prices starting from R200 per person. Visit www.computicket.com. FNB customers will have the opportunity to purchase tickets via Computicket or eBucks.com. In addition, FNB customers can choose to pay for their tickets in eBucks or part-pay for them with the Pay in eBucks functionality on the FNB App.

ABOUT DISNEY’s THE LION KING

Disney’s “The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon. Utilizing pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring treasured characters to life in a whole new way. Disney’s The Lion King is currently in cinemas.

ABOUT THE JOHANNESBURG PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA:

The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra (JPO) was formed in May 2000 by a group of committed and resilient musicians following the demise of the National Symphony Orchestra. It has continued to consistently perform regular series of Symphony Seasons, attracting the best international and local soloists and conductors, as well as being the orchestra of choice for State functions in Gauteng.

There is a sincere commitment to consistent high standards of performance, with the aim of not only delivering quality performances to audiences, but also establishing the bench mark for aspirant musicians, not only those who are tutored through the JPO’s own educational arm (the Academy) but to those who perform in the many youth orchestras and ensembles around Gauteng and elsewhere.

The JPO strives to be nationally and internationally recognized as the country’s leading philharmonic orchestra, and to ensure the ongoing sustainability and growth of music traditions, nurturing the accessibility of music to a broader community.

It also endeavours to challenge the prevailing perception of classical music performances being elitist and Euro-centric by appealing to a truly egalitarian local audience, performing music that incorporates the greatest examples of both classical and South African music genres.

