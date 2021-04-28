LaLiga Essentials: Nasief Morris’ last minute volley grabs victory for Huelva

Khaya Ndubane

The South African found the bottom right corner of the net with aplomb, handing his side an all-important winner.

It’s the 3rd of May 2009, Matchday 34 of the 2008/09 LaLiga season, and things aren’t looking great for either CA Osasuna and Recreativo Huelva, who face one another that evening in a clash of two sides fighting relegation.

Osasuna is a club known for its history as well as their constant presence at the top of Spanish football. Since the club was founded in 1920 it has experienced life in all three Spanish football divisions and even went to win LaLiga SmartBank four times and the third tier a record seven times.

Recreativo Huelva, meanwhile, are the oldest club in Spanish football. Established in 1889, the historic club turns 132 this year.

Throughout their history both sides have boasted talented players. This game, for example, featured current and former Spain international such as Cesar Azpilicueta, Nacho Monreal and Juanfran Torres lining up for Osasuna. Recre, meanwhile, put out a side featuring iconic South African international Nasief Morris. And it was Morris who’d prove decisive, notching the winner at Osasuna’s El Sadar stadium that night.

Quick thinking, and a quick goal puts Osasuna into the lead

Osasuna right-back Azpilicueta decided to take a quick throw-in into the Recreativo penalty area early on. The long throw was met by Uruguay international Walter Pandiani, who headed into the bottom left corner to hand the home side an early lead.

1-0 up, Osasuna stayed on the offensive with chances coming thick and fast. But they couldn’t find another way through, something they’d come to regret. Recreativo created limited chances in the half and unfortunately for the visitors all chances were either saved by the Osasuna goalkeeper Roberto or were off target.

A second half won by the brilliance of a South African icon

From the beginning of the second half things got better for Recreativo as they started fighting back.

A series of back-heel combinations by Adrián Colunga and Javi Guerrero found Ersen Martin, and it was his right-footed shot from the centre of the box into the bottom left corner that gave the visitors a much-deserved equalizer.

Then, following a corner, Adrián Colunga took on Azpilicueta, beat his man and whipped in a cross that found Nasief Morris all alone. The South African found the bottom right corner of the net with aplomb, handing his side an all-important winner.

But though the result gave Recre hope in their fight against relegation, they’d go on to finish bottom of the table and be relegated. Osasuna miraculously escaped relegation on the final day of the season, beating Real Madrid no less to save themselves in dramatic fashion.

The 40-year-old Morris, a Cape Town-born defender, enjoyed a successful international football career after debuting in 2001. The now-retired centre back played in several European countries, including Greece, Cyprus and, of course, Spain.

While on loan from Panathinaikos, Nasief Morris played more than 30 games for Recre that season. The former South African international would then join Racing Santander on another loan-deal for the 2009/10 season making 12 appearances and again getting a single goal to his name that season.

Morris played in 49 LaLiga games between 2008 and 2010 before moving to Cyprus where he continued his European football career. After one season in Cyprus, the defender returned to South Africa and made appearances for SuperSport United FC, Santos Cape Town and Milano United.