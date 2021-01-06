Betting sites in South Africa with bonuses

Due to the size and value of the market, there are lots of competitors and the betting products are beginning to become like a commodity. The only ways to set yourself apart are the odds, customer service and betting bonuses. These betting bonuses are the focus of this article.
There are various types of betting bonuses offered by the SA betting sites and these can include sign up bonuses, first deposit bonuses and multi-bet bonuses.
Supabets
Supabets have been around for around 10 years. They have a few large betting shops around the country and are also online, being one of the first SA betting site to offer large multibets to all punters. They offer a sign up bonus of R50 just for registering. Then on your first deposit they offer a 200% match, up to R1000. As far as multi-bet bonuses go, Supabets offer 2.5% up to 125%, depending how many legs.
Hollywoodbets
Hollywoodbets have been around for decades and are arguably the largest betting company in South Africa. They have many retails outlets, as well being online. Once you register, you receive a R25 sign up bonus, which you need to use within 24 hours. There is no first deposit bonus, but there is a multi-bet bonus, offering odds of 25/1 for 15+ markets.
Betway
Betway are one of the newer betting sites in South Africa, although they have been operating internationally for decades. They are online only and offer a R25 sign up bet for all new registering players. Like Supabets, they offer a multi-bet bonus of 2.5%, but their one goes up to 150%.
WSB
World Sports Betting have been in the SA market for a long time and have been growing their online presence over the past few years. There is no sign up bonus, but a decent first deposit bonus of 100% bonus match up to R10,000.
Sunbet
Sunbet offers a 100% first deposit match up to R1000.
Conclusion
It really is a players market in South Africa at the moment, with multiple betting sites competing for your business.
