Tuks and Stars reach a stalemate

Thabo Mnyamane scored a brace either side of halftime for Tuks, but Danny Venter and Sello Japhta managed a goal each in the second half for Stars to earn their side a valuable point away from home.

The visitors had the first chance of the match in the second minute when striker Sello Japhta warmed up Washington Arubi gloves with a stinging drive.

Mnyamane then had a shot blocked in the sixth minute by Stars’ Katlego Mashego. Mnyamane then found Vuyisile Ntombayithethi from the resulting corner, but his shot was kept out by Stars goalkeeper Daouda Diakite.

The battle in the midfield was really tough and there weren’t a lot of chances on offer in the first half. Stars striker Sthembiso Ngcobo came close in 25th minute with a header, but it was Tuks that eventually opened in the scoring in the 31st minute.

Mnyamane steered the opener home after some wonderful work by Junior Sibande in the build-up to the goal.

Stars defender Angelo Kerspuy then managed to get a shot off on the stroke of halftime, but his effort went wide the target.

Tuks doubled their lead in the 48th minute when Mnyamane completed his brace after a lovely layoff by Thabiso Nkoana.

Stars, though, hit back three minutes later when Danny Venter scored a stunner from long range to get the visitors back in the game. Venter almost produced another moment of magic in the 58th minute, but this time his shot sailed wide of the target.

Ntombayithethi and Mnyamane then missed back-to-back to chances for Tuks in the 61st minute, while Diakite saved Lennox Bacela’s effort a few minutes later.

Tuks would go on to rue those chances when Japhta equalised for Stars in the 67th minute with a neat right-footed finish. The assist for the goal came from Lucky Mohomi.

Both teams had a few half chances to score towards the end of the match, but they ended up sharing the points after the final whistle.

