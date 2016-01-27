Milano edge Santos in Cape Derby

Milano went into the ‘Cape Town Derby’ game as favourites and did not disappoint as they took the game to their opponents from the onset.

Their efforts were rewarded late in the first when a Santos defender deflected the ball into his own net.

The People’s Team did try a come back and force a draw but their efforts were quashed by a resilient Milano defence.

Milano are now on the same number of points with Mbombela United and Witbank Spurs, but the latter two have a game in hand.

Santos remain 10th on the log with 18 points from 17 games.

Meanwhile, there are some interesting battles lined up in the NFD for this weekend as title chasing teams come up against those battling to escape relegation.

Runaway leaders, Baroka FC will host bottom placed Moroka Swallows in Polokwane, while Mbombela have a tougher encounter against Black Leopards.

AmaZulu should have easy pickings against FC Cape Town in Durban.

Highlands Park and Cape Town All Stars will be involved in what should be a mouth-watering encounter in Johannesburg.

