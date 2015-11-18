Roger De Sa confident of a comeback

Ajax have struggled to maintain the tempo they started the season with ever since they won the MTN 8 cup.

The blow of Cecil Lolo’s passing also played a part in their loss of form.

The Urban Warriors’ latest defeat came against Orlando Pirates at the Cape Town Stadium earlier this month.

“We need to get back to winning ways. It’s been tough for us since the cup final, for various reasons. We need to take our chances and make this one count to get ourselves back on track. The draw to Tuks hurt us more than the loss to Pirates, because we need to win games like that. I think Pirates were probably better than us on the day, but we also could’ve got something out of the game,” said De Sa.

De Sa has also faced difficulties with some of the members of his squad out with injuries.

“Tashreeq Morris has started light training again, we expect him to be ready in January. Brandon (Petersen) has been training with the first team for about a week now. He is doing well in training. We’ll probably look to give him some game-time in a friendly soon. Some of the other guys had some niggling injuries, like Riyaad and Nathan, who we’ve kept on ice for a while,” concluded De Sa.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.