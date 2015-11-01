Blow by blow: Free State Stars vs SuperSport United

– Daouda Diakite is named Man-of-the-Match

– referee blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Free State Stars 0-0 SuperSport United

– 4 minutes of added time to be played

– 88′ Diakie pulls off a great save to deny Brockie

– 87′ Another forced substitution for Stars: Mguyiselo Thetani comes on for the injured Feliccia

– 81′ Grobler’s header goes wide of goals

– 79′ corner kick for Stars, but SuperSport clear their lines

– 78′ Wome shoots wide from long range

– 75′ Substitution for Stars: Sekola makes way for Hendrik Somaeb

– 71′ Sekola tries a long range shot, but it goes wide of goals

– 69′ chance for Stars! But Sekola wastes it when he shoots wide from close range

– 67′ Forced substitution for Stars: Lucky Mohomi comes in for Sankara

– 64′ corner kick for Stars

– 63′ Diakite comes out tops against Brockie again to keep the scores level

– 62′ Substitution for SuperSport: Bradley Grobler comes on for Mkhabela

– 62′ Willams pulls off a good save to deny Venter from the resultant free kick

– 61′ free kick for Stars in a good scoring position

– 58′ Substitution for SuperSport: Lakay makes way for Zama Rambuwane

– 58′ Kerspuy shoots over the crossbar from long range

– 57′ corner kick for Stars

– 55′ chance for Stars, but Fileccia fails to connect with the ball

– 50′ corner kick for Stars

– 48′ chance for SuperSport! But Brockie shoots wide from close range

– SuperSport get the second half underway

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Free State Stars 0-0 SuperSport United

– 45+1′ corner kick for Stars, but SuperSport clear the danger

– 43′ Wome shoots wide of goals from close range

– 40′ another corner kick and Fileccia hits the upright from it

– 39′ corner kick for Stars, but SuperSport clear their lines

– 37′ free kick for SuperSport in a good scoring position

– 31′ corner kick for SuerSport

– 30′ Diakite pulls off a good save to deny Phala

– 25′ corner kick for Stars

– 10′ Ngasa tries a long range shot, but it goes wide of goals

– the game is underway

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Free State Stars XI: Diakite, Masehe, Mashego, Shabalala, Sankara, Tlhone, Ngasa, Sekola, Fileccia, Kerspuy, Venter

SuperSport United XI: Williams, Khumalo, Daniels, Farmer, Kekana, Mkhabela, Furman, Lakay, Wome, Phala, Brockie

Hello and welcome to the Goble Park Stadium where Free State Stars take on SuperSport United in an Absa Premiership match.

