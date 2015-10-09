Mashaba praises Bafana after Costa Rican win

Andile Jali scored the winning goal for Bafana in the ninth minute.

“The boys showed they can mix it with the best in the world when their backs are against the wall. I thought we really took total control of the game in the first half and we were full value of the good lead going to the break,” Mashaba told the official Safa website.

“The defence was watertight and the midfielder played like a well-oiled machine in the first 45 minutes. And what can I say about goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune; despite suffering a recurring hamstring injury, he marshalled his defence with aplomb. This is the spirit this team must carry going forward into the World Cup qualifiers and the Africa Cup of Nations.

“I now want to go to Honduras and finish the good job we started here. It is good to develop a winning culture ahead of meetings with Angola and next year’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.”

Bafana Bafana travel to Honduras on Friday where they’ll now meet their counterparts at Metropolitano Stadium in San Pedro Sula on Tuesday (midnight SA time).

