Blow by blow: Golden Arrows vs Ajax Cape Town

– Gladwin Shitolo is named Man-of-the-Match

– referee blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Golden Arrows 1-0 Ajax Cape Town

– 4 minutes of added time to be played

– 89′ Chapman tries a long range shot, but February saves it

– 84′ Mbaeva gets a yellow card for time wasting

– 83′ Substitution for Arrows: Bornwell Mwape comes on for Mahachi

– 81′ Mbaeva does well to parry the ball away for a corner kick

– 80′ corner kick for Ajax

– 77′ Substitution for Ajax: Graham makes way for Jordy February

– 76′ RED CARD! Jaakkola is given his marching orders for fouling Fikizolo on a one-on-one situation

– 74′ offside call goes against Arrows

– 73′ GOAAAL! Shitolo puts Arrows in the lead with a clinical finish!

– 71′ Gamildien tries a long range shot, but it goes wide of goals

– 67′ Substitution for Ajax: Mzwakali makes way for Thomas Chideu

– 66′ corner kick for Ajax

– 64′ Isaacs shoots over the crossbar fro close range

– 61′ Substitution for Ajax: Ruzaigh Gamaldien comes on for Lolo

– 60′ Substitution for Arrows: Cele makes way for Ryan Chapman

– 59′ offside call goes against Ajax

– 54′ free kick for Ajax in a promising position and it leads to a corner kick

– 52′ chance for Arrows! But Mahachi fails to connect well with the ball

– 51′ Mdabuka hits the crossbar with Mbaeva well-beaten

– 50′ corner kick for Arrows

– 47′ free kick for Arrows and a yellow card for Lebusa

– the second half is underway

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Golden Arrows 0-0 Ajax Cape Town

– 1 minute of added time to be played

– 44′ Jaakkola pulls off another great save to deny Hotto

– 41′ free kick for Arrows in a promising position

– 35′ chance for Arrows! But Lebusa does well to block Khenyeza’s shot

– 33′ Mbaeva pulls off a good save to deny Isaacs. Corner kick for Ajax

– 31′ free kick for Ajax and a yellow card for Cele

– 29′ corner kick for Arrows

– 23′ Jaakkola does well to deny Mahachi on a one-on-one situation

– 22′ free kick for Ajax

– 19′ now offside cal goes against Ajax

– 15′ offside call goes against Arrows

– 12′ corner kick for Ajax, but Arrows clear the danger

– 7′ Norodien tries a long range shot, but it goes wide of goals

– 1′ free kick for Arrows

– the game is underway

– kickoff

Starting XI

Golden Arrows XI: Mbaeva, Mathiane, Mngwengwe, Mokhethi, Sikhakhane, Shitolo, Cele N, Mahachi, Khenyeza, Hotto, Fikizolo

Ajax Cape Town XI: Jaakkola, Mabaso, Mobara, Coetzee, Lebusa, Mdabuka, Mzwakali, Graham, Isaacs, Norodien, Lolo

