 
menu
Telkom Knockout News 3.10.2015 03:08 pm

Blow by blow: Golden Arrows vs Ajax Cape Town

Mabhudi Khenyeza celebrates his goal. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Mabhudi Khenyeza celebrates his goal. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Hello and welcome to the King Zwelithini Stadium where Golden Arrows take on Ajax Cape Town in the Telkom Knockout Last 16 match.

– Gladwin Shitolo is named Man-of-the-Match

– referee blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Golden Arrows 1-0 Ajax Cape Town

– 4 minutes of added time to be played

– 89′ Chapman tries a long range shot, but February saves it

– 84′ Mbaeva gets a yellow card for time wasting

– 83′ Substitution for Arrows: Bornwell Mwape comes on for Mahachi

– 81′ Mbaeva does well to parry the ball away for a corner kick

– 80′ corner kick for Ajax

– 77′ Substitution for Ajax: Graham makes way for Jordy February

– 76′ RED CARD! Jaakkola is given his marching orders for fouling Fikizolo on a one-on-one situation

– 74′ offside call goes against Arrows

– 73′ GOAAAL! Shitolo puts Arrows in the lead with a clinical finish!

– 71′ Gamildien tries a long range shot, but it goes wide of goals

– 67′ Substitution for Ajax: Mzwakali makes way for Thomas Chideu

– 66′ corner kick for Ajax

– 64′ Isaacs shoots over the crossbar fro close range

– 61′ Substitution for Ajax: Ruzaigh Gamaldien comes on for Lolo

– 60′ Substitution for Arrows: Cele makes way for Ryan Chapman

– 59′ offside call goes against Ajax

– 54′ free kick for Ajax in a promising position and it leads to a corner kick

– 52′ chance for Arrows! But Mahachi fails to connect well with the ball

– 51′ Mdabuka hits the crossbar with Mbaeva well-beaten

– 50′ corner kick for Arrows

– 47′ free kick for Arrows and a yellow card for Lebusa

– the second half is underway

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Golden Arrows 0-0 Ajax Cape Town

– 1 minute of added time to be played

– 44′ Jaakkola pulls off another great save to deny Hotto

– 41′ free kick for Arrows in a promising position

– 35′ chance for Arrows! But Lebusa does well to block Khenyeza’s shot

– 33′ Mbaeva pulls off a good save to deny Isaacs. Corner kick for Ajax

– 31′ free kick for Ajax and a yellow card for Cele

– 29′ corner kick for Arrows

– 23′ Jaakkola does well to deny Mahachi on a one-on-one situation

– 22′ free kick for Ajax

– 19′ now offside cal goes against Ajax

– 15′ offside call goes against Arrows

– 12′ corner kick for Ajax, but Arrows clear the danger

– 7′ Norodien tries a long range shot, but it goes wide of goals

– 1′ free kick for Arrows

– the game is underway

– kickoff

Starting XI

Golden Arrows XI: Mbaeva, Mathiane, Mngwengwe, Mokhethi, Sikhakhane, Shitolo, Cele N, Mahachi, Khenyeza, Hotto, Fikizolo
Ajax Cape Town XI: Jaakkola, Mabaso, Mobara, Coetzee, Lebusa, Mdabuka, Mzwakali, Graham, Isaacs, Norodien, Lolo

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Twitter lists ‘unusual’ Man-of-the-Match prizes 9.1.2018
WATCH: Chiefs fans celebrate win over AmaZulu 30.10.2017
Cape Town City looking to sign players outside of SA 24.5.2017

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.