Blow by blow: Golden Arrows vs Ajax Cape Town

– Gladwin Shitolo is named Man-of-the-Match
– referee blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Golden Arrows 1-0 Ajax Cape Town
– 4 minutes of added time to be played
– 89′ Chapman tries a long range shot, but February saves it
– 84′ Mbaeva gets a yellow card for time wasting
– 83′ Substitution for Arrows: Bornwell Mwape comes on for Mahachi
– 81′ Mbaeva does well to parry the ball away for a corner kick
– 80′ corner kick for Ajax
– 77′ Substitution for Ajax: Graham makes way for Jordy February
– 76′ RED CARD! Jaakkola is given his marching orders for fouling Fikizolo on a one-on-one situation
– 74′ offside call goes against Arrows
– 73′ GOAAAL! Shitolo puts Arrows in the lead with a clinical finish!
– 71′ Gamildien tries a long range shot, but it goes wide of goals
– 67′ Substitution for Ajax: Mzwakali makes way for Thomas Chideu
– 66′ corner kick for Ajax
– 64′ Isaacs shoots over the crossbar fro close range
– 61′ Substitution for Ajax: Ruzaigh Gamaldien comes on for Lolo
– 60′ Substitution for Arrows: Cele makes way for Ryan Chapman
– 59′ offside call goes against Ajax
– 54′ free kick for Ajax in a promising position and it leads to a corner kick
– 52′ chance for Arrows! But Mahachi fails to connect well with the ball
– 51′ Mdabuka hits the crossbar with Mbaeva well-beaten
– 50′ corner kick for Arrows
– 47′ free kick for Arrows and a yellow card for Lebusa
– the second half is underway
– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Golden Arrows 0-0 Ajax Cape Town
– 1 minute of added time to be played
– 44′ Jaakkola pulls off another great save to deny Hotto
– 41′ free kick for Arrows in a promising position
– 35′ chance for Arrows! But Lebusa does well to block Khenyeza’s shot
– 33′ Mbaeva pulls off a good save to deny Isaacs. Corner kick for Ajax
– 31′ free kick for Ajax and a yellow card for Cele
– 29′ corner kick for Arrows
– 23′ Jaakkola does well to deny Mahachi on a one-on-one situation
– 22′ free kick for Ajax
– 19′ now offside cal goes against Ajax
– 15′ offside call goes against Arrows
– 12′ corner kick for Ajax, but Arrows clear the danger
– 7′ Norodien tries a long range shot, but it goes wide of goals
– 1′ free kick for Arrows
– the game is underway
– kickoff
Starting XI
Golden Arrows XI: Mbaeva, Mathiane, Mngwengwe, Mokhethi, Sikhakhane, Shitolo, Cele N, Mahachi, Khenyeza, Hotto, Fikizolo
Ajax Cape Town XI: Jaakkola, Mabaso, Mobara, Coetzee, Lebusa, Mdabuka, Mzwakali, Graham, Isaacs, Norodien, Lolo
