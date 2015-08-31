Mngonyama returns to Maritzburg

This was revealed by the Team of Choice manager Quintin Jetto, who was at the PSL offices to register the defender on Monday.

This will be Mngonyama’s second spell on loan at Maritzburg. He played for the Team of Choice last season and he did well under the then Maritzburg coach Steve Komphela.

He returned to Sundowns after the expiry of his loan deal, but Downs coach Pitso Mosimane said he was not ready to play for the Brazilians.

Maritzburg then tried to sign him on a permanent deal, but Sundowns refused.

The Team of Choice will be happy to have him on loan though, as Bidvest Wits were also said to be keen to sign him.

