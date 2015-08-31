 
menu
Mgosi 31.8.2015 05:31 pm

Mngonyama returns to Maritzburg

Phakaaathi reporter
Kwanda Mngonyama. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Kwanda Mngonyama. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Kwanda Mngonyama will be loaned out to Maritzburg United this season from Mamelodi Sundowns.

This was revealed by the Team of Choice manager Quintin Jetto, who was at the PSL offices to register the defender on Monday.

This will be Mngonyama’s second spell on loan at Maritzburg. He played for the Team of Choice last season and he did well under the then Maritzburg coach Steve Komphela.

He returned to Sundowns after the expiry of his loan deal, but Downs coach Pitso Mosimane said he was not ready to play for the Brazilians.

Maritzburg then tried to sign him on a permanent deal, but Sundowns refused.

The Team of Choice will be happy to have him on loan though, as Bidvest Wits were also said to be keen to sign him.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.