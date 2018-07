The Bafana Bafana defender is unlikely to stay with Genk following a fall-out with coach Peter Maes.

Sundowns are believed to be one of the PSL clubs that have shown interest in the player.

Ngcongca has been named in Bafana’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mauritania on September 5.

