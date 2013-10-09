Gordon’s new mandate

The tournament, played in the country which features players based in their countries’ domestic league, will be the only competition Bafana Bafana will feature in, after failing to reach the play-offs of the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

That was the second mandate Igesund, whose contract ends next year, failed to achieve after the team didn’t reach the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.

“You can’t employ a coach if he can’t perform just as you can’t field a player if he can’t perform,” Nonkonyane said yesterday, at Safa House during the flag raising ceremony of the 16 teams that will participate in Chan.

“Clearly, if he can’t perform, then naturally, he should go. And we should just part ways amicably. I must be honest, he has impressed us. He is determined to win, which is why we are determined to give him 100% support because we want him to win.

“If he can’t, before he is even asked by us he would have to do the honourable thing, announce to the nation that, ‘I have played my part, but I must hand over to another person’.” Right now Igesund and the national team are in Morocco where they will play in an international friendly on Friday.

The coach said the trip is two-fold, also looking at facilities for the 2015 Afcon. Bafana Bafana haven’t been in the last two Afcons that they didn’t host, something Nonkonyane said must change.

“We are sick and tired of our national team being the laughing stock. Bafana Bafana must be the pride of the nation, they can only do that once they perform,” he said.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.