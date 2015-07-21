 
PSL News 21.7.2015 02:36 pm

Free State Stars continue to boost squad

Khaya Ndubane
Sifiso Mbhele battles with Free State Stars' Reuben Thebakang (Frikkie Kapp /BackpagePix)

Following the signing of Liberty Chakoroma from Zimbabwe’s Buffaloes FC, Free State Stars have added right-back Sifiso Mbhele , midfielder Cebo Masena and striker Joseph Mhlongo to their books.

The trio come from Polokwane City, Milano United and FC Cape Town respectively.

Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi of Rush Hour Sports Management, the company that represents these players, confirmed to Phakaaathi that his players have signed for Ea Lla Koto.

“Sifiso has signed a two-year contract, while Masena and Mhlongo have signed two-year plus one-year option contracts,” said Mulovhedzi.

“I would like to thank Stars for giving these players the chance to showcase their talents. I’m confident that they’ll repay the club’s confidence in them by giving their best all the time.”

