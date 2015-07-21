Free State Stars continue to boost squad

The trio come from Polokwane City, Milano United and FC Cape Town respectively.

Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi of Rush Hour Sports Management, the company that represents these players, confirmed to Phakaaathi that his players have signed for Ea Lla Koto.

“Sifiso has signed a two-year contract, while Masena and Mhlongo have signed two-year plus one-year option contracts,” said Mulovhedzi.

“I would like to thank Stars for giving these players the chance to showcase their talents. I’m confident that they’ll repay the club’s confidence in them by giving their best all the time.”

