Lentjies signs new Maritzburg deal

“Kurt was very instrumental in assisting us securing our first top eight position. He is a hard worker and his experience is invaluable” said club chairman Farook Kadodia.

Meanwhile, Lentjies also expressed delight at having signed a new contract with the Team of Choice.

“Of course I am happy to have extended my stay at the club. I know everything there is to know about the club. My family is here and happy and they support me with this decision. I am hoping I can stay more than a year at the club.”

Lentjies started his professional career at FC Fortune in 2002.

The 30-year-old midfielder went on to play for clubs like Mamelodi Sundowns, Bloemfontein Celtic and SuperSport United.

