Will Celtic contest Abraw’s Chiefs signing?

“We are looking at all avenues and exhausting them with regards to this matter,” said Konco.

“As Celtic, we are trying to find an amicable solution with Chiefs and they are aware of this.”

Abraw was one of the eight players who were unveiled by Amakhosi on Tuesday morning at the club’s headquarters in Naturena.

Celtic had unveiled the Togolese striker as their player last week, but sources close to the Mangaung side say Celtic signed Abraw on a pre-contract.

“Chiefs agreed with Stars for the transfer of the player while Celtic depended on the pre-contract they signed with Abraw,” a source said.

Khonco revealed that Abraw was earmarked to sign a three-year deal at Phunya Sele Sele and added that If Chiefs do not come to the party when it comes to negotiations they are prepared to take the matter forward.

“Yes, if we fail to agree with them then we will take the matter further,” he said.

