Amakhosi added that Lucky Baloyi will be back with the first team squad this season after spending last season on loan at Moroka Swallows.

Chiefs have also promoted two development players, Sbongiseli Ngcobo and Andisile Ntsila to the first team.

Amakhosi team manager Bobby Motaung added that Ugandan attacking midfielder Sula Matovu is on trial at the club.

