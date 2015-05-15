 
Nedbank Cup News 15.5.2015 12:26 pm

Billiat looks forward to first cup final

Khaya Ndubane
Khama Billiat in action against Ajax Cape Town. (Photo by Johan Rynners/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Khama Billiat is looking forward to his first cup final when the Brazilians take on his former team Ajax Cape Town in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday.

“This will be my first ever cup final since I started playing in the PSL, so one would understand why this match is such a big deal (especially) for me. I am really looking forward to the match and would like it to be a memorable one,” Billiat told his club’s official website.

“But of course the team’s objective on the day is more important than my personal desire and I want to contribute positively.”

The final will be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

It will start at 3pm.

Meanwhile, the PSL has announced that multi-award winning musicians, Casper Nyovest, Zahara and KO are among a star-studded list of performers who will be performing at the event.

