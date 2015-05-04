Seychelles name squad for Cosafa Cup

Mathiot has submitted a list of 22 players for the showpiece event where the Seychelles will start in Group A alongside Zimbabwe, Namibia and fellow islanders Mauritius.

There is quite a bit of experience in the group, including 35-year-old goalkeeper Vincent Euphrasie and 32-year-old defender Ronny Hoareau.

But Mathiot has also opted for youth in the form of 19-year-old defender Adrian Constance and seven other players aged 23 or younger.

The Seychelles competed in the COSAFA Cup for the first time in 2005.

After a disappointing showing in 2006 and 2007, they won their first-ever match in the competition as they hammered Mauritius 7-0, in no small part thanks to four goals from Philip Zialor, the only player to score four times in a COSAFA Cup match.

They were ousted from the 2013 COSAFA Cup in Zambia after a pair of defeats to Namibia and Mauritius, who they will meet again this year.

Seychelles squad:

Goalkeepers: Vincent Euphrasie, Kitson Cecile, Danny Larue

Defenders: Betrand Esther, Jones Joubert, Benoit Marie, Yannick Manoo, Kieren Sinon, Gino Agathine, Sunky Vidot, Ronny Hoareau, Adrian Constance, Brian Dorby, Ahmed Maurice

Midfielders: Gerard Basset, Colin Esther, Mervin Mathiot, Rashim Padayachy

Strikers: Achille Henriette, Karl Hall, Rennick Esther, Ryan Antat, Gervais Waye Hive

