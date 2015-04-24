Blow by blow: Pirates vs AmaTuks

Starting XI

Orlando Pirates: Mhlongo, Sangweni, Gumede, Jele, Phungwayo, Sarr, Makola, Masuku, Rakhale, Majoro, Bacela.

University of Pretoria: Arubi, Kekana, Jaure, Shoyisa, Ntombayithethi, Matsi, Mukamba, Ketjijere, Nyondo, Ngubane, Mnyamane.

– referee blows for full time. Orlando Pirates 0-0 University of Pretoria

– 90′ 3 minutes of added time will be played

– 89′ Rakhale misses the goal posts

– 87′ Masuku misses the target by inches

– 84′ throw in for Tuks

– 80′ offside call goes against Pirates

– 79′ the ball goes out for a third corner

– 78′ corner kick to Tuks. The ball goes out for a second corner

– 76′ Atusaye Nyondo comes on for Thabo Mosadi of Tuks

– 73′ Pirates losing the ball in the final third

– 70′ offside goes against Tuks

– 68′ free kick to Pirates as Erasmus is fouled. Makola fires the free kick over the goal posts

– 65′ Denver Mukamba is replaced by Geoffrey Massa of Tuks

– 63′ goal kick for Tuks

– 57′ Pirates moving forward and creating chances

– 54′ Lennox Bacela is replaced by Kermit Erasmus of Pirates

– 53′ Sangweni is booked for a studs up challenge on Nyondo

– 48′ Mukamba’s shot at goal is saved by Mhlongo

– 47′ Mnyamane fires the ball at Mhlongo

– 46′ Mukamba fires wide at goal

– the second half is underway

– 45′ the referee blows for the end of the first half. Orlando Pirates 0-0 University of Pretoria

– 43′ Jele weaves through defenders and fails to take the final shot at close range

– 41′ Majoro’s shot is straight at Arubi

– 38′ corner kick to Pirates

– 37′ Mnyamane hits the goal post

– 35′ corner kick for Tuks. A free header is cleared off the line by Pirates

– 33′ Pirates keeping the ball

– 29′ offside call goes against Tuks

– 27′ Pirates’ attack is intercepted

– 26′ Mukamba fires the ball over the goal posts

– 22′ Masuku loses a defender and misses the target by inches

– 20′ offside call goes against Pirates

– 16′ free kick to Tuks

– 13′ offside call goes against Rakhale. Goal kick to Tuks

– 11′ Masuku blasts the ball over the goal posts

– 10′ goal kick to Pirates

– 7′ Tuks trying to get past Pirates defenders

– 4′ Kekana strikes the goal posts from close range

– 3′ both teams are trying control the ball

– 1′ Rakhale’s cross is intercepted by Kekana

– Kickoff! Tuks get the game underway

