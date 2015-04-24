 
menu
PSL News 24.4.2015 08:04 pm

Blow by blow: Pirates vs AmaTuks

Oupa Manyisa of Pirates. (Photo by Duif du Toit/Gallo Images)

Oupa Manyisa of Pirates. (Photo by Duif du Toit/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates take on the University of Pretoria at the Orlando Stadium. AmaTuks were humbled by Chiefs at the Tuks Stadium by a superb Siphiwe Tshabalala free kick in their last PSL match. While the Buccaneers will like to collect maximum points as they look to finish second on the league table.

Starting XI

Orlando Pirates: Mhlongo, Sangweni, Gumede, Jele, Phungwayo, Sarr, Makola, Masuku, Rakhale, Majoro, Bacela.

University of Pretoria: Arubi, Kekana, Jaure, Shoyisa, Ntombayithethi, Matsi, Mukamba, Ketjijere, Nyondo, Ngubane, Mnyamane.

– referee blows for full time. Orlando Pirates 0-0 University of Pretoria 

90′ 3 minutes of added time will be played

89′ Rakhale misses the goal posts

87′ Masuku misses the target by inches

84′ throw in for Tuks

80′ offside call goes against Pirates

79′ the ball goes out for a third corner

78′ corner kick to Tuks. The ball goes out for a second corner

76′ Atusaye Nyondo comes on for Thabo Mosadi of Tuks

73′ Pirates losing the ball in the final third

70′ offside goes against Tuks

68′ free kick to Pirates as Erasmus is fouled. Makola fires the free kick over the goal posts

65′ Denver Mukamba is replaced by Geoffrey Massa of Tuks

63′ goal kick for Tuks

57′ Pirates moving forward and creating chances

54′ Lennox Bacela is replaced  by Kermit Erasmus of Pirates

53′ Sangweni is booked for a studs up challenge on Nyondo

48′ Mukamba’s shot at goal is saved by Mhlongo

47′ Mnyamane fires the ball at Mhlongo

46′ Mukamba fires wide at goal

– the second half is underway

45′ the referee blows for the end of the first half. Orlando Pirates 0-0 University of Pretoria 

43′ Jele weaves through defenders and fails to take the final shot at close range

41′ Majoro’s shot is straight at Arubi

38′ corner kick to Pirates

37′ Mnyamane hits the goal post

35′ corner kick for Tuks. A free header is cleared off the line by Pirates

33′ Pirates keeping the ball

29′ offside call goes against Tuks

27′ Pirates’ attack is intercepted

26′ Mukamba fires the ball over the goal posts

22′ Masuku loses a defender and misses the target by inches

20′ offside call goes against Pirates

16′ free kick to Tuks

13′ offside call goes against Rakhale. Goal kick to Tuks

11′ Masuku blasts the ball over the goal posts

10′ goal kick to Pirates

7′ Tuks trying to get past Pirates defenders

4′ Kekana strikes the goal posts from close range

3′ both teams are trying control the ball

1′ Rakhale’s cross is intercepted by Kekana

– Kickoff! Tuks get the game underway

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Pirates legend denies joining NFD side 20.7.2018
Tshabalala backs Solinas to succeed at Chiefs 20.7.2018
Pirates confirm interest in Zesco striker 19.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.