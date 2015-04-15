I want to coach Orlando Pirates – Benni

The all-time Bafana Bafana top scorer said this yesterday in Parktown at the launch of the Copa Coca-Cola Cup which started in March and will run until September.

McCarthy ended his glorious career – which includes a Uefa Champions League winner’s medal – with the Buccaneers, guiding them to their second successive Absa Premiership title in the 2011/2012 season.

It was his third league medal with three different teams, the first two coming from his time at Ajax Amsterdam and FC Porto.

McCarthy currently lives in Edinburgh in Scotland. He has been learning the ropes at Hibernian FC, who play in the Scottish League second tier, thanks to manager Alan Stubbs extending him an invitation.

“If my destination brings me back to South Africa, then I think I am suited up,” McCarthy said jokingly. “I’ve got a bulletproof vest, my M5, my machine guns, all the ammunition needed to succeed and to take over at whichever team.

“I will become a manager of Pirates hopefully one day, or in Cape Town. You never know who I might coach. I might not even get an opportunity to coach in South Africa, so wherever I will end up I will be suited because I have the education.

“With that on my side, hopefully I can be a better manager than I was a player.”

The 37-year-old believes he can also buck the trend of former good footballers not turning out to also be good coaches.

“If you were a top player you feel you know everything, you don’t have to learn anything new,” McCarthy said. “That’s the wrong approach. I am trying to take a different approach. I went to school. I am studying to be the best coach that I can be. I am speaking to a lot of managers who are in the business.

“I know how it feels to be a player, I am looking to change my thinking to being a manager. It’s a completely different ball-game. That’s why a lot of top players struggle.

“They think because they were good players, management is easy, but it’s not.”

