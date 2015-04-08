Pauw looking beyond Botswana game

If Banyana Banyana are successful in Dobsonville, they will qualify for the All-Africa Games in Congo from September 4-19, a month before the Olympic qualifiers are finalised in October. Pauw argues that the tournament will prepare them well for the last leg which could be against African powerhouse Nigeria. They start those Olympic qualifiers next month against Gabon with three more rounds to follow.

“We have to win that match against Gabon,” Pauw said. “We don’t know anything about them. We know what Equatorial Guinea did, with all the naturalisation of players. We also take that game seriously. Then hopefully we qualify for the last game against Nigeria which will be in October. “The All-Africa Games will be our big preparation for the last game against Nigeria. That’s why we have to qualify for the All-Africa Games because this will be the foundation for our development for the next 10 years.”

Botswana stand between Banyana Banyana on that plotted path. Banyana Banyana’s 1-0 win was their first competitive match since the disappointment of the African Women’s Champions where they failed to finish in the top three to qualify for the World Cup. It started their journey to shake off that disappointment.

“We are better football players,” Pauw said. “Everybody knows that. We know that. They are big, strong and very fit at the moment. They have been in a camp for two months. We will have to play our best game because if we are not sharp and on top of our game, we will have a difficult time.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.