Bucs suffer first defeat

Goals by Hamada Tolba and Salah Soliman sealed the victory for the Egyptians, while Lennox Bacela, pictured, scored for Pirates.

Zamalek are now back in contention and Group A is wide open with Pirates and Al-Ahly, who defeated AC Leopard’s yesterday, both on seven points. Bucs still top the group on goal difference.

Leopards and Zamalek are three points adrift and, with two matches remaining, all the teams still have a chance to qualify for the semifinals.

With just a single point from three matches before yesterday, Zamalek made their intentions clear early on. They had a perfect start and were awarded what looked like a soft penalty in the fifth minute, which was converted by Tolba to make it 1-0.

It was the worst start Pirates had hoped for as they found themselves on the backfoot from the outset the hosts continued to press hard.

Despite Zamalek’s dominance, the Buccaneers equalised on the half-hour mark against the run of play. Bacela took the ball just over the centre line and made a solo run before slotting it home.

As the game progressed, Pirates slowly came into their own and Daine Klate set up Bacela on goal. With a tight angle, the striker took a shot which was saved by Zamalek keeper Mohamed Abdul Shafi, although the better option would have been to pick a player.

Zamalek restored their lead immediately after the interval through Abdel-Males, who headed in from a corner kick. Pirates threw everything at thei opponents but ultimately could not create enough opportunities.

Try as they may, the equaliser would not come for Pirates as the Egyptians defended well to protect their lead.

