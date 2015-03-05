Ajax look to bounce back

The Urban Warriors, who are currently sixth on the log, are looking for redemption when they face Gordon Igesund’s SuperSport United tomorrow evening at the Lucas Moripe stadium.De sa vowed to come back stronger after their loss to Amakhosi.

“I thought we could have done better against a team like Chiefs that played with little bit of fear, especially in the second half. where they sat back,” said De Sa.

“We missed a hell of an opportunity to get something out of Johannesburg, but we have to blame ourselves. We were poor and hopefully we learn from it and move on and get better.”

Matsatsantsa a Pitori head into their home-ground following a surprise 5-2 defeat at the hands of AmaZulu, where Igesund said his side fell asleep during the match.

“You can have one or two players having an off day and get away with it, but when you have five or six it’s a problem,” said Igesund after the match.

But the four-time Premiership winning coach, who has vowed to challenge for the Absa Premiership next season following two big signings of Daine Klate and Kingston Nkatha from the Soweto giants, said he will be banking on experience heading into the clash against the Urban Warriors.

“We saw what happened and hopefully we will never find ourselves in that position again,” said Igesund.

“We need as many points as we possibly can get to make sure we finish up there on the log and we will need to use our experience heading into the remaining fixtures.

“We have learnt from our mistakes.”

Matsatsantsa are paired with Orlando Pirates, while Ajax will face Blowmfontein Celtic in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup.

