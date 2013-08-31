 
local soccer 31.8.2013 09:00 am

Downs out to improve against Arrows

Neville Khoza
Fined: Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

With all the millions Mamelodi Sundowns spent during the transfer window, you would have expected them to have set the PSL alight by now.

There is no doubt Downs have the best team in the league in theory and with the quality at their disposal, there is no excuse for not delivering silverware this season.

But four points out of six in their opening two matches is not what anyone at the club expected as they aim to sweep everything on offer this time.

There was some disappointment from supporters after their midweek results where they drew against Platinum Stars and coach Pitso Mosimane admitted that there is pressure on him to do well more especially after they brought in 14 quality players.

“Do you know any coach who doesn’t have pressure at Sundowns?” he asked.

“There is always pressure. There was pressure last year when the team was not as strong as this. Pressure will always be here.

“We live with pressure and that’s where the coach comes in,” he explained.

Downs travel to Durban to face Golden Arrows at the King Zwelithini Stadium this afternoon hoping to get back to winning ways after the midweek home draw against Stars.

Mosimane though, said they need to fix the mistakes they made in their 1-1 draw, in failing to convert their chances.

“One match at a time, we’ve to correct a few mistakes,” Mosimane said.

“We have to take more chances and we will be there.”

Meanwhile, Stars are aiming for their first victory when they host Polokwane City at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium today.

Dikwena have yet to register a win having all ended both in draws and coach Allan Freese said they need to start winning.

