Mathoho ready for Senegal challenge

The Kaizer Chiefs defender was suspended for Bafana Bafana’s opening 3-1 defeat to Algeria, and is certain to return against the Teranga Lions, who boast arguably the best forward line in the competition.

Stoke City’s Mame Biram Diouf, Fenerbahce’s Moussa Sow, Southampton’s Sadio Mane and Newcastle’s Papiss Cisse are all available to Senegal coach Alain Giresse.

“This is what I was waiting for, is these big name players,” said Mathoho on Wednesday at Bafana’s team hotel in Mongomo.

“It is a motivation for me.”

Mathoho, who started all of Bafana’s Afcon 2015 qualifiers, admitted it was difficult for him to sit on the touchline while his teammates took on the Desert Warriors on Monday.

“I am very excited to be back in the team and I am ready,” he said.

“I felt it emotionally (on Monday) because I wanted to play all these games, but now the suspension is finished.”

Mathoho’s height is likely to be vital to Shakes Mashaba against an extremely tall Teranga Lions side, especially at set pieces.

“Defending set pieces, we need to be mentally strong, ready and disciplined,” said Mathoho.

“But pound for pound I will match them because of my height.”

Mathoho added that Bafana could use their brains to overcome the brawn of the Senegalese.

“The Senegal players are taller like me,” said Mathoho.

“But sometimes in this game height doesn’t play part. You have to use your brain to do the right thing at the right time.”

Bafana are under extra pressure after losing to Algeria, badly needing three points to boost their hopes of reaching the last eight.

“Since in our last game we didn’t get a good result, the pressure is mounting,” admitted Mathoho.

“But we are professionals and are ready to play, pressure or no pressure.”

