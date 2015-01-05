Shakes lauds Mathoho

The Kaizer Chiefs defender was a picture of composure at the back for his country, as Thuso Phala’s goal snatched victory nine minutes from time.

“Mathoho won our team man of the match and he deserves it,” said Mashaba after the game.

SuperSport United’s Phala came off the bench in the 73rd minute to grab the winner, smashing his shot in off the underside of the bar. Mashaba, however, was crticical of his goalscorer’s overall performance.

Phala was a surprise name in Mashaba’s final squad for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Equatorial Guinea later this month, having played no part in qualification for the tournament.

“Not only Thuso, a couple of players came on and never gave us what we expected,” said Mashaba.

“It could have been a question of surprise or stage-fright as they were not part of the team that qualified us (for the Africa Cup of Nations finals).

“Thuso, you might find is still in a pool of confusion, thinking ‘Am I here, is it me here?’ Then by the time he goes on to play in his mind is not ready. But in time he is going to give us what we want.”

The 1-0 win over Zambia was Bafana’s last home game before the Afcon finals. They jet off for Gabon on Wednesday for a training camp and are scheduled to play Cameroon in a friendly in Libreville on Saturday. They will then face Gabon in a friendly on January 13 or 14 before heading for their Afcon finals base in Mongomo.

Bafana have been drawn in Group C at the Afcon finals, alongside Algeria, Senegal and Ghana. Their first match is against Algeria in Mongomo on January 19.

