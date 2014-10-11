Banyana raring to go

Windhoek

Coach Vera Pauw’s charges will be in action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Cameroon with kick-off scheduled for 5pm at the Independence Stadium.

The South Africans have been placed in Group B with fixtures against Algeria and Ghana to come next week.

“I’m excited. We’re ready,” Pauw said following this afternoon’s final practice session. “I’m happy, the squad is perfect and sharp.”

The squad has been in Namibia since Monday and seem to have adjusted well to the hot, dry conditions that await them for the tournament that serves as a qualifier for the Women’s World Cup in Canada next year.

“It’s been good. We had a few problems with the training pitches but all the teams had that. It hasn’t been different for anyone so we just deal with the circumstances. Tomorrow we go for it,” Pauw said of the team’s experiences in the last few days.

Nick Gordon is covering the African Women’s Championship in Windhoek courtesy of Sasol.

