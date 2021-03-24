Future plans for Sundowns defender De Reuck revealed

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi was the one who fought for Rivaldo Coetzee to be converted into a central midfielder from is old role as a centre-back and now it appears as though Rushine De Reuck will undergo the same process at Sundowns.

De Reuck joined Downs earlier this year to bolster their defence after the untimely passing of Motjeka Madisha and has made five appearances across all competitions, impressing his coaches and helping his side keep tidy at the back.

It is his exquisite passing capability that has drawn the Masandawana co-head coach to believe that the former Maritzburg United player can move a notch further up the field.

“I am not surprised with how he is playing because technically, we knew what he is capable of giving us and we also knew his aerial strengths when we bought him,” said Mngqithi.

“I have once said before that I see him playing as a central midfielder in future and I’m sure people are beginning to believe that it’s possible because his range of passing is unbelievable but as a centre-back he is encouraging I must be honest,” he added.

The 25-year-old, however, still needs some fine tuning, according to Mngqithi.

“There are still some areas of his defensive game that he must still improve but the good thing about Sundowns is that we can protect some of the challenges from any player,” he said.

“We can go to Mosa Lebusa and Ricardo Nascimento, they have got some challenges but with a high press from the top, you get good playmakers from the back because with Rushine, Mosa and Ricardo, the passing game is always at the right level and chances of them making a technical mistake are minimal,” Mngqithi added.

