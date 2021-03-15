We made Motsepe’s dream a reality, claims Zifa board member Machana

Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) Philemon Machana said they take credit together with their South African and Nigerian counterparts for Patrice Motsepe’s ascendency to the Caf presidency.

Motsepe was elected unopposed as the new Caf president last Friday after his challengers pulled out of the race in a deal brokered by Fifa president Giovanni Infantino.

Machana, who attended the Caf Congress in Rabat on Friday, claimed that it was Zifa, Safa and Nigerian FA who turned Motsepe’s dream into reality.

“It’s Safa (South African Football Association), Zifa and Nigeria which made the Motsepe’s dream a reality. After 48 countries had been railroaded to endorse Ahmad, Zifa refused to do so. Had Zifa not stood its ground, Motsepe would not have found sufficient nominators to stand in the election as one can’t nominate two candidates for the same post,” Machana said as quoted by the Chronicle.

“We went for Motsepe because of his rich reputation as a professional, a deal broker, stable family man and a football individual whose footprints in both commerce and sport are there for all to see. This gentleman, who is a philanthropist of note, is easy going, firm and effective. We want to celebrate what the incumbent Caf president is going to do for our football with his team of dedicated men and women,” he added.

Machana thanked those who rallied behind Motsepe in the presidential election.

“We thank everyone who made this a reality, including the contribution of those that later saw our vision. We are grateful the majority later changed tact and bought into the vision, including the competitors of the new Caf president who chose to support the best man available for the job. We say well done to Motsepe. We as Zifa will do whatever we can to support his tenure and vision for the development of the game in Africa,” said Machana.

