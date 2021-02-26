Benni aiming to complement new AmaZulu era with Nedbank Cup

With all the changes that have happened behind the scenes at AmaZulu FC this season, coach Benni McCarthy feels the team needs to complement that on the field as well.

McCarthy was brought to Usuthu by the club’s new owners led by Durban businessman, Sandile Zungu who has declared his ambitious plans to reposition the side as one of the title chasers in the top flight.

Zungu brought a number of credible players to the team including former Orlando Pirates trio of Augustine Mulenga, Xola Mlambo and Luvuyo Memela, and also added former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs star, Siphiwe “Shabba” Tshabalala as the club’s marque signing.

He then set the team a target of a top four finish in the DStv Premiership, and a good run in one of the cups. This is why McCarthy has set his sights on the Nedbank Cup.

The former Cape Town City mentor says Usuthu have to go far in the competition and shed their image as also-rans.

Usuthu put up an incredible display in the first round of the competition to edge Durban neighbours Lamontville Golden Arrows on penalties.

“Whoever doesn’t see that things have changed at AmaZulu must be blind,” said the outspoken coach. “That’s why we have to go far in the Nedbank Cup so that the changes do not only reflect in the office but can be seen on the field as well,” he added.

Usuthu have a tricky fixture in the second round of Ke Yona as they play a rejuvenated Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.

“A while ago one would be able to say the team is not into cups, but that is in the past now. The club is now under new owners who have different ambitions.

“They put together this technical team because they want results so that the changes reflect on the field of play as well.

“We want to win the Nedbank Cup so that even the doubters can see that the changes are serious,” said the former Uefa Champions League winner.

McCarthy, however, is under no illusions about the challenge that Lidoda Duvha pose for his team, and having watched them maul Arrows on Tuesday, he knows they will have to sweat for the result in Venda.

