Hunt urges Kambole to work harder to earn place in his Chiefs team

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has revealed the reasons behind the failure of Zambian striker, Lazarous Kambole to break into the starting team since joining Amakhosi in July 2019.

When Kambole joined Chiefs, there was some fanfare as he had been Zesco United’s top goal scorer in the Zambian top flight.

But the 27-year-old has been a bit of a disappointment as he fails to break into the starting team and doesn’t give convincing displays whenever given a chance.

“Lazarous, for me, he’s got to do better. I don’t see enough from him at training, I brought him on (in Tuesday’s game), he’s got to do better,” said the Amakhosi mentor after Tuesday’s game.

Amakhosi were held to a goalless draw by Horoya Athletic in a Caf Champions League group stages fixture at FNB Stadium. Kambole came on for he last 15 minutes but could not make much of an impact.

“I wanted to start him but I think with the two guys (Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic) – they work well together and played a lot together last year.

“So, I think in that position, we know we are obviously short but he’s got to work harder and do a little bit more without the ball as well.

“Sometimes when you come from a different country you come with a different mentality and he’s got to work harder here.

“I like him, there’s no problem with him, but we need a little bit more from him as a foreign player. I always emphasise that,” explained Hunt.

