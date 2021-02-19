Pirates aiming to beat Jwaneng again and reach Confed Cup group stages

Happy Jele says Orlando Pirates main objective is to advance to the next round of the Caf Confederation Cup when they host Jwaneng Galaxy in the second leg of the playoffs at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

The Buccaneers skipper says preparations for the second leg went well this week and everyone at the club is ready for battle.

The good thing for Pirates going into this game is the Buccaneers having a three goals advantage after thrashing Jwaneng 3-0 at the National Stadium in Botswana last weekend.

“The preparations were good, we are playing against a good team. And obviously now we know the kind of a team we are playing against. The guys are prepared and willing to fight so that we can go to the next round,” said the Soweto club captain.

“Galaxy is a good team, I won’t say much about them. I didn’t know that they stayed so long without playing (domestic football). But we saw that they are a good team and they gave us a tough time. We were focused and wanted to win the game and we did that. We want to go to the next round.”

Jele, who is currently the most capped player at the club has been involved in many continental matches with the club.

He adds that getting a positive result in home games in Caf competitions is key for any team.

“To win a home games gives you advantage in this tournament. When you go away you need to make sure that you win or get a draw. For us, looking at the previous games that we played in this competition we managed to score away (beating Esperanca Sagrada 1-0 away from home in their last Caf match) and even in the previous weekend, we scored three goals away which gives us advantage. We need to make sure at home we don’t concede which is the most important thing.”

Pirates look set to go to the next phase of the tournament which is the group stages. That is unless Jwaneng manages to score four goals without conceding which might see the visitors winning the tie, while three goals will see the score tied at 3-3 taking the game to penalties.

