10-man Celtic hold off Chippa in dramatic Premiership match

A share of the spoils will leave a bitter taste in the mouths of both teams but it was a fair result considering everything that happened in this DStv Premiership match at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The match got off to a dramatic start as Chippa United defender, Mduduzi Sibeko committing an unnecessary foul on Lucky “The Sheriff” Baloyi just five minutes into the match.

Phunya Sele-Sele were then awarded a penalty, and Victor Letsoalo sent Ayanda Mtshali the wrong way to give his side an early lead.

And that was just the start of the drama. Sibeko looked unsettled after his costly mistake and was skating on thin ice as he continued to commit fouls and could have easily been sent off.

This is perhaps why Chippa coach, Daniel “Dance” Malesela decided to take him off in the 42nd minute win new signing Thamsanqa Sangweni taking over. Maloisane Mokhele was also withdrawn, and Eva Nga Bienvenu coming on in his place.

Three minutes later, Tshepo Rikhotso was sent off after his overzealous and dangerous tackle on Anthony Laffor.

In second half, Kurt Lentjies – who had just been on the field for three minutes after replacing Peter Maloisane in the 61st minute – was lucky to escape a red card after he kicked Harris Tchilimbou in a way that would make Jackie Chan give a standing ovation.

Bienvenu pulled the Chilli Boys back into the game when he easily slotted from a long cross from the left to level matters at 1-1.

The Eastern Cape side looked good for more goals after that and had a few chances they could have taken.

Celtic also their own chances but none of the teams could find the winner, and each took point home.

