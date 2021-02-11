Sibiya is the best defender in the Premiership right now – Ncikazi

Lamontville Golden Arrows coach, Mandla Ncikazi, believes Nkosinathi Sibiya is the best defender in the DStv Premiership, but because he plays for an “unfashionable team” he is being ignored in as far as plaudits are concerned.

Sibiya has been solid at the back for Abafana Bes’thende this season and played a major part in Arrows being one of the undefeated sides in the Premiership until their loss to Cape Town City late last month.

“I think South Africans are very fashionable in how they perceive players,” said Ncikazi in an interview with New Frame.

“Sometimes an ordinary player will be viewed as a good player only because he’s at a big club, not because of his ability, but rather because of his name and the brand.”

Ncikazi added he has the ability to turn an unknown player into a well-known star, insisting he can spot talent that others can’t.

“I like virgins in football, someone who has not been touched by anybody. Although they might not do well in the early stages, they will grow and be better.

“For example, there’s (Nkosinathi) Sibisi at Arrows, the defender. I believe that currently he is the best defender in the Premier League. Not because he is at Arrows… ask Steve (Komphela) the same question.

“It’s just that he is not playing for a fashionable club. I think the stats will be in line with what I am saying… that currently he is the best defender in the country.

“But people will see me as a crazy coach for saying this. But I’m not shy to say this, even with the whole world going against me; I believe I am correct in what I am saying.”

