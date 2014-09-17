 
local soccer 17.9.2014 08:54 am

Banyana Banyana team to play Cote d’Ivoire

FILE PICTURE: Banyana Banyana coach Vera Pauw with players during the Banyana Banyana training session at Nike Training Centre on August 07, 2014 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

With just four weeks left before the South African women’s national team, Banyana Banyana, take on Cameroon in their opening group match of the African Women’s Championships in Windhoek, the team’s preparations for the championships have now entered the home stretch.

After routing Botswana 10-0 at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Phokeng at the weekend, Vera Pauw’s charges assembled on Tuesday to begin preparations for Banyana Banyana’s next international friendly, against Cote d’Ivoire at the Moruleng Stadium in Rustenburg on September 24.

As she continues to streamline her final squad, coach Pauw has dropped midfielders Chantelle Esau and Tina Selepe, but has encouraged the two players to keep working hard.

“I have to cut the squad down to 21 players, but these players will be considered as back-up should we encounter injuries in the final weeks of preparation for the championships,” said Pauw.

Banyana Banyana squad:

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Thoko Mndaweni.

Defenders: Nothando Vilakazi, Janine van Wyk, Nomathemba Ntsibande, Lebogang Mabatle, Noko Motlou, Simphiwe Dludlu.

Midfielders: Amanda Dlamini, Gloria Thato, Alocia Thoboka, Sanah Mollo, Lebogang Ramalepe, Leandra Smeda, Refiloe Jane, Mamello Makhabane, Mphumi Nyandeni.

Strikers: Shiwe Nongwanya, Silindile Ngubane, Ode Fulutudilu, Nandipha Booi, Portia Modise.

– Sapa

