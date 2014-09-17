Banyana Banyana team to play Cote d’Ivoire

After routing Botswana 10-0 at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Phokeng at the weekend, Vera Pauw’s charges assembled on Tuesday to begin preparations for Banyana Banyana’s next international friendly, against Cote d’Ivoire at the Moruleng Stadium in Rustenburg on September 24.

As she continues to streamline her final squad, coach Pauw has dropped midfielders Chantelle Esau and Tina Selepe, but has encouraged the two players to keep working hard.

“I have to cut the squad down to 21 players, but these players will be considered as back-up should we encounter injuries in the final weeks of preparation for the championships,” said Pauw.

Banyana Banyana squad:

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Thoko Mndaweni.

Defenders: Nothando Vilakazi, Janine van Wyk, Nomathemba Ntsibande, Lebogang Mabatle, Noko Motlou, Simphiwe Dludlu.

Midfielders: Amanda Dlamini, Gloria Thato, Alocia Thoboka, Sanah Mollo, Lebogang Ramalepe, Leandra Smeda, Refiloe Jane, Mamello Makhabane, Mphumi Nyandeni.

Strikers: Shiwe Nongwanya, Silindile Ngubane, Ode Fulutudilu, Nandipha Booi, Portia Modise.

– Sapa

