Zinnbauer sweats over Mhango’s availability for City clash

Gabadinho Mhango’s return to the scoring sheet should be pleasing for Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer, but the Malawian striker is doubtful for the Buccaneers clash against Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

The Bucs striker was the hero for the club over the weekend, with his return to the starting line-up seeing him guide the Soweto outfit to a 1-0 victory over Uthongathi FC in the Nedbank Cup this past weekend.

But, there are questions mark regarding his availability for the City game after struggling with muscle problems during the Ke Yona Cup match.

Mhango has been having difficulties with injuries this season, a major blow to both Bucs and the player, who was the team’s top goal scorer last season.

To make matters worse, Pirates’ story this campaign has been about their lack of lethal power upfront which has seen the team struggle to kill some of their games.

“We’ve had to work with the players that we have, but I’m happy that Gaba scored. I don’t know (what’s wrong with his muscles). Even the last time, he scored and had a problem with his muscles. I hope it’s not something serious, we have to see,” said the Pirates coach.

“I hope he is available for the next game. Not only him, Paseka Mako and other players as well. We have to give Zakhele Lepasa and Tshegofatso Mabasa more time (both injured). But there are other players like Thabiso Monyane, who is an option in offense.”

On a positive note, Zinnbauer gave another young defender Thabiso “Pepe” Sesane his debut in the Uthongathi clash having introduced Azola Tshobeni two weeks ago. With injury woes to his squad, the Sesane can find himself back in the starting against City after impressing the Bucs coach.

“You saw the last game was Azola, today (Saturday) was Pepe. I am happy when we have young players in the club. They come to us and they prove themselves at training. They understand what they have to do with diagonal ball passing.”

But, the City clash will be a totally different ball game as the Capetonians have proved to be tough opponents for the Soweto club over the years.

In their last league meeting, the clubs shared the spoils after a thrilling 2-2 draw.

The Mother City-based club will also head into this tie following a morale-boosting 4-0 thrashing of Bloemfontein

Celtic in the Nedbank Cup.

