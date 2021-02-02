Amazing Arrows punish Pirates

Orlando Pirates’ lack of consistency in this calendar year continued, as Golden Arrows deservedly beat them 2-0 in a DStv Premiership game at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Tuesday.

Pirates came into this tie following a morale-boosting win over Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby, but things didn’t go their way against Abafana Be’sthende, who took advantage of a sloppy Pirates performance. Josef Zinnbauer’s side have now won just three of nine league games in 2021.

Arrows had the upper hand in the game from the start, and a brace from Pule Mmodi, taking his tally for the season to three goals, was enough to see Mandla Ncikazi’s side to victory. In the process, the KwaZulu-Natal team, who have lost just one league game all season, leapfrogged the Buccaneers into fourth in the table.

Arrows made a number of entries into the Pirates penalty early in the game, though the Buccaneers had their moments as well. The home side’s goalkeeper Sifiso Mlungwana had to be alert in the 29th minute to deny Bucs defender Paseka Mako.

Mmodi’s first goal came from a quick throw in that caught the Pirates defence napping five minutes before the break.

It looked like Bucs’ prayers were finally answered when an Arrows defender handled the ball inside the box and they were awarded a penalty in the 59th minute.

Thembinkosi Lorch stepped up to take the spot-kick, but one of the heroes against Amakhosi could only blast the ball over the bar.

The Buccaneers were made to pay for their missed opportunities as Mmodi extended the lead for the home side and doubled his tally for the day just before the 70th minute, with a well taken-goal.

Pirates fell away after Arrows’ second and Ncikazi’s team could have added to the scoreline, but they were wasteful with their opportunities.

